Valentine's Day is Friday and love is in the air ... and online.

More and more singles are meeting their match through social media and dating apps.

"I can send somebody a text, I can match with probably like 30 people in a couple of hours if you're just starting the dating app," Jakob Metzger said.

But how does technology change the way Cupid's bow gets plucked? According to licensed therapist Erin Wiley, your heart and your brain react differently when you're dating through the phone.

"Now, the first impression you're getting of someone is very polished, edited, shiny version of teh person, and that's hard to live up to," Wiley said. "Love will give us a dopamine hit, and what we have found is if you are getting a text and your phone vibrates or rings, we become acclimated to that voice or sound. ... Someone's reaching out, someone's connecting with us, and that will make you excited but it also could make you addicted to technology."

Students at the University of Toledo agreed social media and dating apps make things easier, but they also wonder whether relying upon technology takes some of the magic out of dating.

"It's easier to get in contact with a person but I feel like back then it was more romantic," UT student Rachel Keefe said.

Fellow student Charles Reed was a little bleaker with his assessment of dating with technology, saying expectations of constantly being connected are higher than they used to be.

"I think a con that comes with that is the over-communication and the expectation that no matter what you're doing, you're expected to reply to that person or let them know what you're doing, like you're bound to them in that way," Reed said.

Overall, the best advice is still to meet in person, go on dates, and get to know each other.

"Texting and messaging only can get you so far," Wiley said. "Seeing someone's face and their expression and hearing the intonation in their voice gives you a much better idea of what a person is like so you can make a much more authentic connection."