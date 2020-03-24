Lucas Co. Probate Court adjusts procedures for marriage licenses, adoptions

The procedures for marriage licenses and adoptions will change at the Lucas County Probate Court.

Beginning Tuesday, the court will only issue marriage license in case of necessity, such as a pending military deployment. No more walk-in applications will be permitted.

Marriage records can still be requested over the phone and the court will mail them.

And if you already have a marriage license but cannot hold the ceremony within its 60-day expiration period, the court will reissue the license for free, once operations are back to normal.

For more information or to receive help regarding adoption, call 419-213-4361.