Lucas Co. Sheriff holding job fair for corrections officer positions

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair for new corrections officers.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Local 12-UAW offices, 2300 Ashland Ave., Toledo.

They are looking to fill 80 spots. Represenatives will be on hand at the job fair to share the extensive benefits offer to Lucas County employees; the process of joining the Sheriff's Office team, and the pay scale offered to corrections officers. They will also be available to answer any questions or concerns.

Potential interested applicants may also go to the Lucas County website to apply.