Lucas Co. offering online applications for marriage licenses

The Lucas County Probate Court is offering online marriage license applications starting Tuesday for Lucas County residents.

The court is not issuing licenses in person due to COVID-19, so the online application will "allow the public to be served in an efficient and safe manner," according to a press release.

To find the online application and required procedures, go to the probate court website. Payments can be made via debit or credit cards.

After a license is issued, it will be mailed to the applicants.

Certified copies of marriage licenses will also be available to order online beginning Tuesday.

For additional information, please call the Lucas County Probate Court Marriage License Department at 419-213-4361.