Lucas County Board of Elections preps for all-mail Primary as votes trickle in

At the Lucas County Board of Elections, workers are adjusting to a number of firsts all because of coronavirus.

"This is an all-hands on deck type of thing because it is so new," director LaVera Scott said. "It's very odd, it's weird, it's unprecedented for Ohio."

Back on March 16, the night before Ohio's regularly scheduled primary, state leaders decided to postpone over COVID-19 concerns. State legislators eventually dropped a directive to hold the vote by mail and delay Election Day to April 28. A first for Ohio, Scott says the process has its troubles, particularly for voters who expect quick turnarounds.

"They can't send in an application and expect to get a ballot two days later," Scott said. "That's just not realistic."

As of Wednesday, Scott said close to 18,000 voters had requested absentee ballots, and a little less than half of those did so before the primary was bumped. With close to 26,000 ballots cast already, Scott expects numbers to double as the deadline looms.

“There’s definitely some very, very tough time constraints involving absentees by mail," Scott said.

While time is of the essence, BGSU political science professor David Jackson says mail-in voting works.

"It's a very smooth electoral process, it's a very safe electoral process," Jackson said.

Jackson said Ohioans should expect bumps but adds many other states already rely on the system. While implementing it now isn't ideal, Jackson said many times mail-in voting draws higher turnout.

"Anytime you can make it easier for people to vote you're more likely to get people to vote," Jackson said.

In a time when many are leery, Scott says the Board of Elections will do its best to run a smooth and fair election.

"For Democracy to happen we have to be able to do the best we can do for the voters," Scott said.

The deadline to request a ballot is April 25, but Scott recommends you do so much sooner simply because of the time it takes to process applications. Scott also says it's important to choose your party or select issues only to prevent further problems.