Lucas County Board of Elections hiring for Election Day workers

The Lucas County Board of Elections is hiring Election Day workers and Precinct Election Officials for the March 17 Primary Election.

The P.E.O. must take a scheduled training class. They are also involved in Monday evening set-up prior to Election Day. Their Election Day schedule typically runs from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. A P.E.O. will be paid a minimum of $140 for training and completion of work.

An Election Day work will have hours dependent upon the job specification, but hours worked will be between 2-5 hours. Theyare paid between $10.50-$16 per hour. Assignments will be for rovers, riders, hospital patient ballot delivery, sub-station worker, and tabulation workers.

Workers must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18-years old, and a registered voter in Lucas County. Workers cannot be convicted of a felony. Candidates for office in the election are not eligible to work.

If you are interested in becoming a P.E.O., please contact Robert Royster at 419-213-2043 RJRoyster@co.lucas.oh.us or Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034 Vrhill@co.lucas.oh.us.

If you are interested in any Election Day positions please contact Pamela Wilson at 419-213-2644 prwilson@co.lucas.oh.us or Patricia Smith at 419- 213-2045 pasmith@co.lucas.oh.us.

For employee applications, go to the Lucas County Board of Elections website.