Lucas County Board of Elections hiring workers for upcoming Primary Election cycle

The Lucas County Board of Elections is hosting a job fair Monday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Early Vote Center, 1301 Monroe St.

The Board of Elections is in need of Election Day workers, Precinct Elections Officials (PEO), and seasonal workers for the March 17 Primary Election cycle.

PEO placement includes a mandatory training class, set-up on the Monday evening prior to Election day, and work to be performed on Election Day, typically from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. A PEO will be paid a minimum of $140 for training and completion of Election Day work.

Election Day workers hours will be dependent upon job specifications but will be between two and 15 hours. Workers are paid between $10.50 and $15 per hour. Some jobs require mandatory training.

Seasonal workers will perform data entry and clerical work in the office or manual labor in the warehouse. Work may be scheduled anywhere from 30-40 hours per week during election season.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years of age; a registered voter in Lucas County; not convicted of a felony; not be a candidate for office in the election for which you would be working, and must have reliable transportation.