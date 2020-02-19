Lucas County Board of Elections promises improvements ahead of March Primary

In Ohio, the March Primary is right around the corner, and early voting is already underway. As ballots come in, the Lucas County Board of Elections says they'll be counted right.

"We always hope it's a smooth election," Lucas County Board of Elections director LaVera Scott said. "We always set forth for that no matter what election it is."

Over the years the board of elections has become known statewide for its elections issues. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose even stopped by Toledo last December to talk solutions and improvements.

"We're serious about changing and getting this board better than it is right now," LaRose said.

In last November's election, results didn't come in until after 2:00 a.m., the second latest in the state. There were even problems with polling machines and memory cards that store votes. Since then Scott says things have improved, particularly with training.

"The staff has done a lot try to prepare for this upcoming election," Scott said.

Scott says all poll workers are redoing training and some are even seeking more.

"Anytime that we can try to provide additional information to them to make them be more efficient, more effective for the whole county on Election Day, that's what we're going to do," Scott said.

Scott also says that voting machines are retooled to ensure easier set-up ahead of their third election cycle.

"[We] actually [hook] them up for [poll workers], initially, making sure that one is connected to one, two is connected to two," Scott said. "We put big labels on there. We put colorful labels on there."

With new plans in place Scott says she's confident this election will be better and that Lucas County voters will notice a difference.

"We want out poll workers to succeed, we want to have good elections, that's our goal," Scott said.