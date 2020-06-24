Young adults in Lucas County see big jump in new coronvirus cases

As cases of COVID-19 surge around the country, cases in Ohio are on the rise again as well.

And the biggest increase is amongst people 18 to 32 years old according to Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

The Health Commissioner reports that in the last 30 days Lucas County has seen a 22% increase in COVID cases in this age range.

Zgodzinski says this coincides with the economy opening back up after Memorial Day and even with the protests a week later. The groups of people without masks tend to be among the younger generation because many health experts say they feel they aren’t that threatened by the virus.

However, Zgodzinski says wearing a mask reduces your risk of contracting the virus by as much as 80% and that is significant because the real vulnerable population of the elderly needs to be protected in any way possible. This is the group that has the highest complication rate from COVID.

The same trend is being reported by health officials from all over the state of Ohio and is also responsible for pushing record numbers of cases in other states around the country.