Lucas County Clerk of Courts Automobile and Watercraft Title Division opening four offices

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts will reopen four automobile and watercraft title offices Monday, May 11. The offices will be open during regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The four offices are:

• Lucas County Auto Title (1600 Madison Ave.)

• Lucas County Auto Title (4900 N. McCord Rd.)

• Lucas County Auto Title (3034 Navarre Ave.)

• Lucas County Auto Title (4456 Heatherdowns Blvd.)

While they aren't required, visitors are asked to consider wearing facial coverings.

The offices will not be processing U.S. Passport applications at this time.

According to a press release, the Deputy Registrar offices of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles have not indicated when their offices will be open to process driver’s license, license tags and other services that they provide.