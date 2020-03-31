Lucas County Curve Progress

So far it looks as though Lucas County is listening to social distancing messaging.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says "I think in Lucas County we're at the bottom third of that curve coming up. But again, I think the reason why we are is because of the things that we're doing in this community. That social distancing, the hand washing, staying at home if you're sick. We're doing those things and we're lower on that curve. And we're going to get to that apex. Don't get me wrong, but is that curve this high for us? Or is that curve going to be this high for us? Let's keep it there."

