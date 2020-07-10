Lucas County Fair prepares for 2020 Fair Week

Despite months-long concerns, and many other fairs across the state going digital or cancelling altogether, 162nd Lucas County Fair will be held July 13-19.

The decision, released by board members last month, ensures the primary focus of the fair will still be the 4H and FFA youth presenting their projects for judging. But things will look different than in years prior.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Board of Health gave the green light to summer fairs and festivals to reopen back on June 16th, along with some additional rules.

The Lucas County Fair will still feature rides and games, but the Open Show Arts & Crafts for 2020 have been cancelled.

Other shows including Air Dogs, Tug-a-Truck, and Rodeo have been removed from the lineup for safety.

Foot traffic will be redirected to ensure people do not become too congested or congregate in groups.

Social distancing guidelines, as well as capacity restrictions, will be in place at grandstands and other contests or showings.

The use of masks is also encouraged, and the guidelines call for enhanced sanitization.

Food vendors, merchants, and those involved with 4H and FFA projects will be setting up for the fair this weekend.

The Lucas County Fairgrounds are located at 1406 Key St., Maumee, OH 43537.