Lucas County Has Highest COVID Death Rate In State

Lucas County is stacking up against counties with much larger cities and losing when it comes to COVID-19 deaths.

The numbers from the Ohio Department Of Health from May 10th show Franklin County, which includes Columbus reported just under 4-thousand cases (3,777). Cuyahoga which is Cleveland had just under 3-thousand (2,795) and Lucas County which is Toledo had 1,757.

The number of death in the same counties are also much different. Franklin County has 119 deaths, while Cuyahoga had 146, and Lucas County had the highest with 164 deaths.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says the majority of our patients we’re losing is the highest risk category. “I think the break down is a little over 80% of the fatalities in our community are from those that are over 65 and older and I think it's almost 70% of those are 70 and older. Many of whom Zgodzinski says were residents of assisted living care facilities which is a known hot-spot for cases in the state.

“This is why the long term care facilities have every option at their fingertips to be able to do what they need to do to keep their residents safe.” Two weeks ago, the health department teamed up with Quest Diagnostics and both area health systems to provide testing to every resident and worker in Lucas County nursing homes. “We're not going to order anybody to get tested at this point in time. Maybe we'll look at that in the future.”

Zgodzinski insists it’s up to each individual facility to decide about testing. “Understand that this isn't going away anytime soon and there will be a second wave. So how can we better protect those communities that we do see those fatalities in.”

