Jails and prisons prepping for coronavirus as well

Lucas County Jail administrators are reviewing plans they have in place in case of a coronavirus outbreak. Those plans are based off of existing protocol for inmates.

The Lucas county jail currently has more than 380 inmates. The jail system like many others has struggled for years to care medically for inmates. If an inmate at the Lucas county jail gets sick they are transported to a local hospital. Nurses do not treat inmates.

"They would go to the hospital and the hospitals reporting procedures would kick in. That would also kick in for whatever procedures we have here," said Captain Matt Luettke.

Jail officials say they are routinely meeting behind closed doors with the health department and other agencies to discuss the status of the virus.

