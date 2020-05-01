Lucas Co. Juvenile Detention Center remains COVID-19 free

The Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic. The juveniles locked up won't get to see their families for some time.

When the public health crisis hit administrators at the center took steps to make sure that the staff and juveniles were protected. They stopped visitation.

When a teen is booked staff will fill out a COVID-19 questionaire and take their temperatures. They are medically confined for three days. There are 22 teenage boys locked up at the detention center. They're split up into three units.

"Our youth don’t share rooms. There’s no touching there’s no contact. So we’re pretty strict on all that stuff anyways," said the administrator of juvenile residential services Dan Jones.

Staff are required to wear masks during their 12 hour shifts. They've amended some of the center's programming. Health visits are done virtually.

Since the youth don't get to see their family they are allowed to call home seven days a week. The Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center has not had any staff or juveniles test positive for the virus.

