Lucas County Libraries Juggle High Risk Opening With Expanded Safety

The Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries were one of the first library systems in the country because of COVID-19. So Executive Director Jason Kucsma says reopening will be done with as much consideration for safety. “We're trying to walk fast but also do it slowly and responsibility if you can imagine that balance.”

That means opening book drops the Tuesday after Memorial Day. “Our plan when we reopen is to quarantine books for 72 hours, which exceeds the CDC recommendation so we'll leave them to sit. We'll put them in a room for 72 hours and then we'll process them.”

Also starting the 26th will be curbside service at some of its locations. Mid to Late June, the library will start bringing people in. But even then, the number of people allowed in will be restricted. “We're taking a look at the maximum occupancy is for those buildings and then we'll pick a percentage of that, and we'll count the people that are coming in and we'll count the people that are leaving just like they do at a lot of other retailers now.”

As far as children? That’s a plan in the working stage. “It's a concern of ours. We know that the library is a lifeline and an anchor for so many in the community so we want to figure out how we can bring them in safely.”

Computers will be separated and cleaned in-between uses. Librarians will be protected by plexiglass shields at the desks. “We know that there is risk everywhere, so we're trying to mitigate as much risk as possible.”

