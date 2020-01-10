Lucas Co. commissioner's daughter arrested outside Trump rally in Toledo

Laura Gerken, daughter of Lucas County Commission Pete Gerken, was arrested Thursday night protesting outside the Huntington Center, where President Donald Trump spoke.

Laura Gerken was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, she was engaged in a physical fight with another person in a parking lot at the corner of Huron and Jefferson.

After the parties separated and Toledo Police officers were attemping to gather information, Gerken continued to yell obscenities at the person she was engaged in the conflict with as well as passersby and officers.

Gerken was arrested and taken to the Lucas County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance and will appear in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday.