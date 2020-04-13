Lucas County company shifts to making PPE for medical workers

Each day as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Ohio health and government officials emphasize the state still doesn't have enough personal protection equipment for hospital workers and first responders.

One Lucas County company, Ottawa Rubber Company in Holland has shifted its business to only making that kind of product.

Normally Good Friday is a quiet day at Ottawa Rubber, a holiday with lots of people taking the day off. In 2020 nothing seems normal, like this Good Friday where the crews are cranking out silicone straps for medical face shields.

Sales and Tooling Engineer Jeff Bretz saw the call for personal protection equipment at the end of March. Face shields were a top ten need.

"I had a good feeling we could die cut out that type of product,” said Bretz.

Normally the team at Ottawa Rubber cuts things like gaskets for heavy trucks. They've shifted gears, making not only the straps but some of the clear plastic shields as well, and they're making a lot.

The plan is to create 585,000 straps by April 30 after getting the green light to start producing on April 3.

"I didn't think we'd have too much trouble with making them. I had no idea they were going to want to turn them around on a time frame like we've had to turn them around on,” Bretz said.

“Cutting parts is easy, but taking care of people with illness is a much bigger challenge,” said Mike Bugert, Ottawa Rubber President.

Bugert said this task has kept many of this people working after the auto industry shutdown. It's had its difficulties, like getting the material.

“Everyone is looking for the same material, so that's probably been our primary challenge,” said Jennifer Ward, director of customer service and sales.

But the final product and the people it will serve are all worth it.

"It's kind of heartwarming that we could do something for the greater good, that we could help people on the front lines,” said Ward.

“We're kind of the bench team helping the front lines,” said Bretz.