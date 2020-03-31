Lucas County creates survey to track coronavirus symptoms

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has created an online survey as a way to track coronavirus symptoms in the county.

The survey will be used to provide testing once enough kits become available.

The survey asks questions pertaining to symptoms, as well as social distancing, as a way to know how many people may be in contact with a given individual.

Those filling it out are also asked for contact information, so health department officials can reach them as needed.

The County has also set up a hotline for the public to report non-essential businesses continuing to operate, as well as businesses that are not adhering to social distancing requirements. That number is (419)213-4151.

A full list of contact information and resources has been created on the health department's website, including a map of the county that lists all of the COVID-19 cases by zip code.