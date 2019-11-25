Lucas County dispatcher arrested on OVI charges

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their dispatchers was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Madison Rios Branstutter was arrested early Saturday morning, November 23rd after troopers pulled her over on a speeding violation. Troopers we spoke to say Branstutter was allegedly traveling at 79 MPH in a 65 MPH zone while traveling southbound toward the I-475 split.

Troopers say they observed signed of impairment and placed Branstutter under arrest. When they reached the Bowling Green barracks, they administered a breathalyzer test, which they say registered a blood alcohol level of 1.27, one and a half times the legal limit.

Branstutter has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation from the Sheriff's Office. She will appear in court on Tuesday.