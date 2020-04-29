Lucas County nursing homes hit hardest by COVID-19 deaths

The number of people dying in nursing homes due to COVID-19 is 278, as of April 29, 2020.

New data released from the Ohio Department of Health indicates that Lucas County reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths inside long-term care facilities in the entire state.

New statistics show that from April 15-29 2020, 33 residents in nursing homes died from COVID-19 in Lucas County.

Cuyahoga and Franklin Counties had 29 and 28 long-term care facility deaths, respectively. Both of those counties have nearly four times the population of Lucas County.