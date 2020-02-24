Lucas County prepares for coronavirus concerns

There are no confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio but local hospitals are preparing just in case a patient is diagnosed.

Today, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department met with local police and firefighters to discuss the emergency response plan.

Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski, says the county has dealt with infectious disease response in the past.

"This isn't the first time we've had to deal with something like this. We've had SARS, we've had H1N1 and we've had Ebola," says Zgodzinski.

The Toledo-Lucas County health department says they have an emergency response plan in place and a chain of communication is set up with local hospitals.

Promedica's Vice President of Quality and Safety, Dr. Brian Kaminski, says the area hospitals are always ready for a possible issue. In the case of coronavirus, additional masks and gowns are on hand and teams have practiced how a possible case of coronavirus would be handled if a patient is diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19.

"We are preparing for the worst case scenario. So we are preparing for the possibility that this could affect our local area and we are readily running through this scenario on a weekly basis to understand what we might do and how we would be prepared to manage the situation," says Dr. Kaminski.