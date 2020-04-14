Lucas County prepares for cuts to deal with $30 million expected deficit

The trickle-down effect from the corona virus is becoming more and more evident. Tuesday we learned the economic toll it's expected to have on Lucas County. Cuts are on the way.

Lucas County Commissioner estimate the economic loss will be about $30 million for the year. That's going to translate into 20% in cuts.

Some parts of this pandemic are costly like running the Lucas County jail. That’s where overtime is up because the Sheriff must be careful about who he uses to work here.

“if he brings everyone in the jail now and they all get sick together there's no bench of corrections officers to come in. So even though his overtime is sky rocketing because of how he has to man his shifts we are caught in that balance,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

That's just one reason why county commissioners are looking for all departments to cut 20%. Things like sales tax revenue just aren't there.

"People are staying home as they should but the impact on local governments is dramatic and staggering,” said Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers.

That could include layoffs, furloughs and positions not being filled.

Commissioners also said that could include a return to statutorily mandated services. Which could mean something like deputies not patrolling townships. Some help could come from the federal CARES act,

"We would like to see some of those dollars come to our community to help offset some of these losses of revenue,” said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak.

"Cuts are coming. Services will change. We're gonna survive. We can do this. We will do this,” said Gerken.

The tricky part of that is will lost revenue from things like sales tax qualify for those dollars? That's something that need to be hashed out.

Look for the county to have more details on the plans and cuts in the next few week or months.

