Lucas County resident tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced one resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Little is known at this time, but officials are confirming that this person recently traveled to an affected area.

The health department will hold a news conference tomorrow morning, March 15th at 11am to announce additional details about the new case.

According to the CDC, someone who tests "presumptive positive" means the person tested positive through a local laboratory.

The CDC will either confirm or deny the case after further testing is administered.

