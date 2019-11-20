Lucas County residents receive extra day to register for Christmas Assistance

The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio Area Services will again open Christmas Assistance registration on November 25. The application process will run from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Applications will be accepted at the Salvation Army offices at 620 N. Erie St., Toledo.

Applicants must be Lucas County residents. All applicants must show the following documentation: picture ID for all adults in the household; proof of income for the household, such as a pay stub, proof of unemployment, or an SS/SSI/SSD printout; proof of address, such as a utility bill or business mail from the previous 30 days with applicant's name, address and date, for each adult in the household; proof of birthdate for all children, such as a birth certificate, income tax return from 2018, or a 2018-2019 official school record, and legal guardianship or custody papers, if applicable.

Christmas Assistance registration remains open in Ottawa and Wood counties.

Ottawa County residents can pick up an application from the Ottawa County Public Library or the Salvation Army in Port Clinton. The application period runs until December 1.

Wood County applications run through November 30 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Applications will be accepted only during these times at the Salvation Army in Bowling Green.

The Salvation Army is also looking for local groups and organizations to participate in the Christmas Assistance Distribution as well as the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. For more information about volunteering, call 419-241-1138, ext. 116 or ext. 140.