Lucas County sees high COVID numbers in long term care facilities

Medical experts have said over and over again that the older population is more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its effects. Now we're seeing the numbers as to how prevalent it is in some of the area long term care facilities. Numbers, it turns out, health officials are just starting to compile.

There's probably a lot we don't know about these number as well. Testing kits have been hard to come by and that's the same for people in long term care facilities. That is if/when testing is happening.

72 residents and 5 staff members have all contracted the covid-19, corona virus here at Lakes of Monclova. Those numbers gives it the highest amount of recorded cases in Lucas County. Data that is now just being collected.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, nursing home data was not required from local health departments until last week. This new reporting shows Lucas County long-term care facilities have 212 patient cases and 68 staff cases.

Some of the other facilities with the highest include:

Spring Meadows, a Villa Center in Holland has 43 patient cases, 6 staff members.

Heatherdowns Rehab and Residential has 21 patien cases, 4 staff cases.

At Kingston in Sylvania the nursing facility has 15 patient cases and the assisted living side has 8 patient cases.

What we don't know from these numbers is how many residents and staff members are actually being tested. A facility may have a low number or report none at all because the testing is sparse if it's happening at all.

Who is being tested can throw the data off.

A spokesman for the Spring Meadows facility tells 13abc they tested all but one resident. 24 of the 43 positive tests came back to people that were not showing symptoms.

Here's one more layer to complicate these numbers. All the numbers we have do not include anyone who recover or even died before this Lucas County report which was published yesterday.

So anyone sick at any point earlier this month, March, or earlier will not be counted in these stats. Clearly showing these numbers are pretty incomplete.

Full statement from Heatherdowns Rehab and Residential:

First, and foremost Heatherdowns is committed to the health and safety of our residents and staff. Our staff has been working tirelessly around the clock to care for the physical and emotional well-being of our residents. We will continue making that our first priority and ask that you respect the privacy of our residents, families and staff as we all work through this pandemic. We are extremely proud of, and grateful for, the critical work our staff is doing and for the support we are experiencing from our families and the community at large. This is a difficult time for us all.

Since Mid-March Heatherdowns has been working closely with the Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health to enact all federal and state recommended policies and procedures in an attempt to stem the spread of this highly contagious virus.

Due to privacy issues, we are unable to release any further information. We would simply direct you to the CDC Web sites for more information on COVID-19.

Full Statement from Spring Meadows, a Villa Center.

At Spring Meadows, a Villa Center, Administrator Thomas Blakely proactively established a partnership with UTMC to gain access to COVID-19 test kits that allowed the center to test every resident. With the exception of one resident who refused the test, every resident in the center was tested. Of the 81 residents who were tested, results showed that 43 of those residents were COVID-19 positive, while 38 were negative. Of those 43 positive residents, 19 of them were already under monitoring by center staff as they had previously exhibited signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. However, 24 of the 43 residents were asymptomatic (not displaying any signs or symptoms of illness). Nonetheless, all residents who tested positive were cohorted, removing them from contact with residents who tested negative. Just as with all times prior to this testing, all residents in the center remain under observation by staff, and attending physicians provide guidance to the staff with orders for care and treatment of all residents.

Based on the availability of testing resources, tests were prioritized for use with residents. While Spring Meadows continues to explore options for staff testing, staff was directed that testing is available at an area pharmacy, and information has been provided to center staff regarding insurance coverage options for testing expense. To promote the protection of residents and staff, Spring Meadows, a Villa Center is sufficiently stocked with all required PPE, including gowns, shoe covers, masks (both surgical and N-95), head/hair covers, gloves and face shields. While supplies are monitored at all times, the surveillance around the adequate supply of PPE is heightened due to the pandemic, with facility leadership monitoring these items daily to ensure that they are appropriately stocked and available to staff. Currently, all staff in the center is wearing a mask, and where required based on resident status, full PPE is worn by direct care providers.

According to data published by the Ohio Department of Public Health, Ohio has 13,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,882 hospitalizations and 584 deaths. Today April 23, 2020, Spring Meadows has 43 residents who have tested positive and seven employees.

Full Statement from the Lakes of Monclova:

According to a study conducted by NBC News, as of April 10, 2020, thirty-six states have reported a total of 2,849 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases. Despite many providers’ best efforts, including stringent infection control measures and screening protocols, the virus, which can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, continues to find its way into facilities that are home to the country’s most vulnerable population. As COVID-19 continues to work its way through the country, like most providers, Lakes of Monclova, located in Monclova, Ohio, has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakes of Monclova has followed infection protocols that were put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and local and state health officials. These include:

• Abiding by a policy to restrict visitors to the campus, with exceptions as permitted for family members of residents with end of life care needs.

• Screening individuals entering the facility, including employees, pharmacy providers, and other medically essential vendors. An individual that does not pass the screening is not permitted to enter the campus and is asked to leave immediately.

• Residents and employees have their temperatures taken multiple times per day and are also monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

• Employees with positive COVID-19 diagnoses are instructed to quarantine, removed from the work schedule, and directed to seek appropriate medical care.

• If any residents become symptomatic, the campus follows isolation precaution measures with closer monitoring in accordance with public health guidelines.

• Any residents with severe symptoms are transferred to a higher level of care when and where appropriate.

• The campus is sanitized with the proper disinfectant solutions frequently.

• Staff wear Personal Protective Equipment to limit the spread of the virus.

• Food is being delivered directly to residents in their rooms.

• Group activities have been cancelled within the campus, as well as community events, until further notice.

• Lakes of Monclova is continuously working in coordination with state and local health agencies to ensure that it takes necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.

“We take these precautions extremely seriously,” commented Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority. It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 still found a way into Lakes of Monclova. While we grieve with those who have lost loved ones, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”

Currently, Lakes of Monclova is partnering with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to obtain testing for its residents and employees. The campus has also put into place a policy requiring at least one negative COVID-19 test result for a resident to be admitted or readmitted into the campus. Throughout the pandemic, Lakes of Monclova’s team and Trilogy Health Services have strived to proactively communicate with residents, employees and family members.

“This pandemic is unprecedented, and it has required every Trilogy employee to go above and beyond for the people they serve,” continued Barney. “Even as they operate in an enormously stressful situation, they have looked for ways to bring their residents joy. For example, our Life Enrichment team is helping seniors connect with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype. Their dedication during these difficult times speaks to their bravery, their character, and their servant hearts. I could not be prouder of every Lakes of Monclova team member.”

For those Lakes of Monclova family members who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, Trilogy Health Services is offering free spiritual counseling services through Marketplace Ministries. The provider is also hosting virtual church services, which they call Inspired Sundays, each Sunday. Services can be viewed by visiting Lakes of Monclova’s Facebook page.

As new information comes to light, Trilogy Health Services and Lakes of Monclova will continue to communicate with residents, employees, and family members. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services’ response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, please visit www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.