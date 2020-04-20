Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority continues housing efforts during crisis

The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority is continuing its efforts to provide housing and resources to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to President and CEO Joaquin Cintron Vega, occupancy is currently at 98%, with the public housing program accommodating for 2,453 families.

"The LMHA is not going to enforce any evictions during this crisis. We need to serve, and we need to serve with a sense of compassion. So we are going to guarantee those homes for the families that we have under our care," explains Cintron Vega.

The LMHA developed an Action Plan back in March to get residents and employees through these tough times.

Many other area organizations have stepped in to help, including Promedica, the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers, and the Seagate Food Bank providing meal donations.

The LMHA says the Lucas County Family Council is providing early childhood education resources and diapers to families with young children.

Toledo Public Schools have also been providing wifi-enabled buses to family sites.

Cintron Vega says the main goals of the plan are to continue providing education and guidance about the virus, preventing a spread inside communities, and still providing residents with the communication and resources they need.

"Personally I have direct contact with the center's resident advisory board to make sure that I have a direct line with those who represent the voice of our residents," adds Cintron Vega. "The city, the county, all the institutions across the board, we are working hand in hand, we are supporting each other and we are sending a message."

All online waitlists for public housing are closed, but online vouchers for private housing are still available online. For more information, click here .