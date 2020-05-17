Lucas county health department investigates possible COVID exposure at barbershop

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is asking anyone that stopped at a barber shop in Curtice on Friday to get in touch.

There's concern that anyone inside of Bob's Barbershop on Jerusalem Road in Curtice could have been exposed to COVID-19.

A spokesperson confirms, right now, they are working to track down anyone that was inside the business on Friday. It was the first day barbershops and salons could operate in Ohio.

If you got a cut on Friday at this shop, call the Toledo Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4060.

