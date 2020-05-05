Luckey mayor suggests "rural reopening" for small town businesses

In Luckey, businesses are feeling the sting from COVID-19.

"It has been challenging to know when we'll resume normal activity," Luckey mayor Cory Panning said.

From bars to barber shops, Panning says most businesses are closed in the Wood County village because of the need for close contact with others.

"I can imagine that some of these folks are looking at contingency plans to potentially not reopen, and that's not just here in Luckey," Panning said.

While Gov. DeWine has yet to release guidance on when shops with close quarters can open, Panning has his own idea.

"I'd like to see a rural approach allowing some of these rural communities like Luckey to be able to open up the businesses and follow the guidance and guidance of social distancing," Panning said.

On average, the mayor says most businesses in Luckey only serve a handful customers, creating what he calls a low risk for exposure. If reopened under certain guidelines he says owners would have a shot at surviving.

"It just doesn't necessarily makes sense that a small organization like a small 'mom and pop' shop in Luckey couldn't also be able to open," Panning said.

Wood County's health commissioner, on the other hand, says rural reopenings are not the right move.

"It doesn't necessarily make an entire bit of difference in whether you're rural or in the city when it comes to being within that 6-feet of distance," Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey said.

Batey says businesses open now are able to put space between people when small shops can't. Even with an exception, he says people would likely travel to small towns for their services, creating potential for an outbreak.

"The virus isn't going to look and say, 'Oh, because this isn't the big city I'm not going to come here or spread,'" Batey said. “We need to figure out what that level looks like when we start to open these types of businesses to make sure that we don’t have major outbreaks in any community.”

Regardless of views, Panning says things need to change soon so his village can survive.

"We are all working together to find the best solution for all of our residents," Panning said.