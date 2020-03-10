MAC basketball tournaments closed to the general public, League officials announced Tuesday.

Both the Women's and Men's league tournaments will have restricted attendance in Cleveland.

According to a press release, the MAC was taking the advice from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and will only permit credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, TV and radio crews and official team party members to attend the tournaments.

The tickets will be refundable or can be used as credit for next year's tournament. Fans are asked to contact their respective athletic departments or the Rocket Mortgate FieldHouse box office at (216)420-2200.