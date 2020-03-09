MAC basketball tournaments tip off Monday night

The final sprint to the NCAA Tournament begins today in the Mid-American Conference tournaments.

In the men's bracket, Toledo opens as the seventh seed with a home game against No. 10 Western Michigan at 7 p.m. Monday at Savage Arena.

The winner of that game advances to Thursday's quarterfinals, where No. 2 Bowling Green awaits for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

That winner plays in the second semifinal Friday, with a 9:30 p.m. tipoff. The men's championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland.

Both UT and BGSU open the women's tournament with road games Monday night.

The No. 9 Rockets travel to face No. 8 Akron, while No. 12 BG goes to No. 5 Western Michigan. Both games have 7 p.m. tipoffs.

The UT-Akron winner faces No. 1 Central Michigan at 12 p.m. Wednesday in Cleveland. No. 4 Ohio will face the BG-Western Michigan winner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The winners of those two games square off in Friday's first semifinal, at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The women's championship game tips off at 11 a.m. Saturday.