ME Summit empowers youth over the next 10 weeks

TPS Football coach is calling on the community to help add value in the lives of young men, This weekend young people learned how to change brakes, The 10-week summit includes teaching them how to iron clothes and be presentable, how to tie a neck tie, and other life skills. The ME Summit is open to all young men in the community age 13-19 years of age. All are welcome. This Sunday young men will learn how to iron their clothes. Adult volunteers who wish to teach are asked to bring an iron, board, and starch. It will take place at 3 East Bancroft from 5-7 pm this Sunday.

