MI Gov. Whitmer restarts manufacturing, extends stay-home to May 28

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that auto and other manufacturing workers can return to the job next week, further easing her stay-at-home order while extending it through May 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturers — which account for 19% of the state’s economy — can resume operations on Monday, which is key for auto parts makers a week ahead of automakers’ planned phased-in May 18 restart. Factories must adopt measures to protect their workers, including daily entry screening and, once they are available, the use of no-touch thermometers.

“As we’ve done the risk assessment, we feel comfortable that with these safety protocols, we can safely reengage,” Whitmer told reporters. “This is truly good news for our state.”

Manufacturing will be the third major industry to fully reopen in the span of five days. Construction and real estate restarted on Thursday.

The Democratic governor, whose emergency powers are being challenged in court by the Republican-led Legislature, lengthened the shelter-in-place order to last nearly two more weeks in a state where more than 4,300 people have died from COVID-19 complications. The restrictions had been scheduled to expire May 15.

The state reported 93 additional deaths Thursday and 592 more confirmed cases, bringing the case total to about 45,600. The field hospital in a downtown Detroit convention center no longer has patients and has officially closed, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

“While the rate of spread of disease is slowing, we still have spread in many parts of the state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, who continued to urge people to not go out unless it is necessary.

Michigan, which is home to the Detroit Three carmakers, has about 630,000 manufacturing workers who make up 13% of the state’s workforce. John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, estimated that more than half were temporarily laid off because of the pandemic and the moves taken to slow the virus’s spread.

He credited Whitmer for bringing together business and labor leaders “to ensure our workers can return to the job safely. The safety of our workers is our top priority, and I am confident that Michigan manufacturers are prepared to deliver on the worker protections included in today’s order,” he said.

The measure requires businesses to train their employees on using personal protective equipment, including wearing masks when they cannot consistently stay 6 feet from others. Face shields should be considered for those who are closer than 3 feet apart.

Fiat Chrysler and General Motors have said they will reopen plants starting May 18, while Ford has not officially announced a date.

“The automotive supply chain is highly integrated and complex, and an earlier startup date would certainly be beneficial, as it would allow us to get an even further head start on resuming production,” said Carl Beckwith, senior vice president of global operations for Dana Inc., a Toledo, Ohio, auto parts maker with three Michigan factories.

At least 25 employees at auto facilities represented by the United Auto Workers have died as a result of COVID-19, although it is not known if they were infected at work. The union said it wants as much testing as possible and a commitment to the full testing of workers as soon as it is available.