MI State Patrol: Man shot by trooper in Monroe County

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - The Michigan State Patrol says a man was shot by troopers late afternoon Monday in Monroe County.
Investigators are on their way to the scene.
Preliminary information is the trooper was dispatched to a suspicious white male walking In the street with a knife yelling at cars.
