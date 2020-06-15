MI State Patrol: Man shot by trooper in Monroe County

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 6:08 PM, Jun 15, 2020

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - The Michigan State Patrol says a man was shot by troopers late afternoon Monday in Monroe County.

Investigators are on their way to the scene.

Preliminary information is the trooper was dispatched to a suspicious white male walking In the street with a knife yelling at cars.

 