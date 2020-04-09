MI State Senator Dale Zorn plans "Tele-Town Hall"

In response to the ongoing questions about COVID-19 from constituents, Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn (R - Ida, 17th District) will host a telephone conference call where anyone can call in and ask questions.

According to a news release, Zorn states, “The situation is rapidly changing, and I know people have a lot of questions. I am holding this tele-town hall meeting to help answer questions about the virus, our state’s response efforts to it and what people can do to help protect themselves and others.”

The news release goes on to explain, "The tele-town hall will take place on Friday, April 10 at 12:15 p.m. Residents wishing to participate may join the meeting by calling 855-756-7520 and entering extension 59091."

