MI auto parts wholesaler selling PPE and sanitizer

If you're in need of cleaning supplies such as disinfectant solution, sanitizing gel, or alcohol-based sprays, you may not have luck finding them in the stores.

Gloves, masks, and face shields may also be hard to find.

The owners of Mighty Auto Parts, 6911 Summerfield Rd., Petersburg, MI, heard those concerns from their customer base of auto supply shops and decided to open up sales to anyone who needs cleaning supplies, whether it's for home or business, to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve now opened up to the general public during this situation that we’re all in to offer the needed supplies to the community that they can’t find elsewhere,” explained Michael Harrington, General Manager of his family-run business Mighty Auto Parts.

The wholesaler started selling janitorial products to clients during the past few years, and now has a direct pipeline to companies producing items that are selling out in big box stores.

Harrington is limiting the amount of items people can buy for personal use, but if your business or organization is in need, you can purchase larger quantities.

He says call in advance: 734-856-6161.

As of May 7, 2020, Mighty Auto Parts is waiting for a shipment of sanitizing wipes. However, they are selling a spray you can use on a paper towel to create an effective wipe, similar to the ones manufactured under the Clorox label.