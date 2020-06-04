MI hair salons still waiting for reopening date

Shawna Vore is a hair stylist in Dundee, Michigan.

Since mid-March, the salon where she works, Cella-Mar, has been closed and Shawna's been out of a job.

“It’s been rough," said Vore. "I miss my clients. I miss my job. I miss my people. I am a single mom. I have kids to feed and unemployment’s not cutting it."

Vore says some of her clients are going to get haircuts in Ohio, which Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer cautioned against.

“I’m concerned people who are going to Ohio might bringing be COVID-19 back,” Gov. Whitmer said during a news conference June 1, 2020.

The governor has yet to issue a firm date when salons may reopen. Although, she said she hopes to give them the official greenlight before the July 4th holiday weekend.

Until then, Governor Whitmer remarked during the same news conference that Michiganders could try cutting their own hair.

“Google 'how to do a haircut' or throw your hair in a ponytail or curl it, get through the next couple of weeks and we can resume some of these things,” Gov. Whitmer said.

“I do not suggest that you Google how to cut your own hair," responded Vore. "I’ve been at this business for 20 years now. I’m a licensed professional. It’s a big slap in the face that she thinks it’s just a joke and you can Google it.”

Once the rules and regulations are handed down by the state, Cella-Mar will be ready. The salon already has workspaces separated by six feet, a Plexiglas partition at the front counter, and masks to be worn by all employees.

At this point, stylists are still waiting for official protocols from the state of Michigan, and an official reopening date from the Governor's office.