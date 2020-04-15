MI offers to buy back liquor from restaurants

Social House 103, like so many other restaurants, is hit hard by Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

The restaurant does carryout, curbside, and delivery, but it's not enough. So, the owner, Ryan Vann, started selling fresh meat and produce. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vann says the pickup or delivery service of grocery items has accounted for roughly one third of his sales.

“So, I would really say that’s what’s kept us alive, just thinking outside the box and doing different things,” explains Vann.

Another way to get by would be to sell off what you can't sell to customers. Right now, Michigan has a ban on drive-up liquor sales at restaurants. That's unlike Ohio, where restaurants are allowed to carryout or deliver two drinks per meal.

Instead of opening up sales, the state of Michigan is offering to buy back spirits that were purchased before March 16th, 2020. That's before the quarantine and before St. Patrick's Day.

“One particular friend of mine owns a bar that does $50,000 on St. Patrick’s Day and has about $20,000-$30,000 of Irish whiskey," said Vann. "So, he absolutely is going to take advantage of that and he’s already told me he’s going to use that money to put people back on payroll.”

Vann adds he's comfortable with his liquor inventory and remains confident it will sell once the lockdown gets lifted. Instead of applying for the buyback program, he's going to hang onto the spirits at Social House 103.

“So for us, we’re just very hopeful that the economy’s going to get started mid-May or June and we’re going to sell that liquor anyway. Opposed to getting in the way of people who really need it, we’re going to hold off and just hold onto it and hopefully get it sold come this summer,” continues Vann.

According to the official post on Michigan.gov:

"A licensee who participates in the buyback program may repurchase the spirits from the Commission within 90 days after the end of the declared states of emergency and disaster. If the licensee does not repurchase the spirits within that time, the Commission is authorized to seize the spirits. After the 90-day period, a licensee will not be permitted to purchase additional spirits until the licensee has either repurchased the spirits bought back by the Commission or the Commission has seized those spirits."

The deadline to apply for Michigan's spirit buyback program is Friday, April 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM. To fill out the application, click the link on this page.