In-house dining returns to Michigan on June 8

If you miss hanging out at your favorite bar or restaurant in Michigan, you're not alone.

Starting Monday, June 8, 2020, restaurants in the southern half of the lower peninsula will be able to open their dining rooms.

At Uncle Lyle's Tavern and Grille in Dundee, Michigan, it will mark the first time the establishment has welcomed back customers inside since March 2020.

“Monday will be our first day open, and we’re only at 50%. So, I don’t know how many people open their business for just 50%, but this is where we’re at, this experiment of what we’ve got to go through,” said Lyle Jaworski, owner of Uncle Lyle's.

His restaurant has relied on carryout orders and outdoor seating to carry business through the pandemic up until this point.

Same goes for Social House 103 across town near Cabela's.

That's where the Dundee Viking Athletic Boosters plan to hold a Queen of Hearts 50/50 Raffle Monday at 8:00 PM. The jackpot is an estimated $35,000, which organizers and restaurant owners hope will draw in a large crowd.