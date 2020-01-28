MS-13 gang member arrested in Toledo

A MS-13 gang member with an extensive criminal history illegally present in the United States was arrested by multiple agencies in Toledo on Thursday.

Juan Carlos Alvarez-Robles, 38, is a Mexican national and suspected in a number of criminal activities in the Great Lakes region, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Alvarez-Robles has been removed from the United States five times previously.

With a criminal history dating back 30 years, his past charges include possession of a controlled substance; transporting/selling of narcotics; grand theft auto, and multiple accounts of theft and burglary.

On January 23, Border Patrol agents and the Toledo DEA task force executed a federal arrest warrant.

Alvarez is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.