MSP investigating five breaking and entering complaints overnight on Doty Rd.

Five separate breaking and entering complaints overnight in Monroe County are being investigated by Michigan State Police.

The incidents happened on Doty Road, between S. Stony Creek Rd. and Scofield Rd.

Troopers with the Monroe Post were dispatched at 6 a.m. to a residence on Doty Rd., and they learned that four other locations on the road had been broken into. All of the victims reported their barns and/or garages had been broken into.

The suspects stole power tools, home appliances, and money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Owen Hall of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

