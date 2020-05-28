MSU expects students on campus this fall

You can add to the list of differences between U of M and MSU today.

The latest?

Just a week after Michigan's president said he didn't think students would be back on campus in the fall, Michigan State says in East Lansing, they will.

According to the report, Michigan State's president says it will start the fall term on September 2nd with a mix of in-person and online classes.

Students are invited to take part in a webcast to answer questions Friday night.

The president of the school also said physical distancing and face coverings will be essential.

According to the report, he says in-person classes will end at Thanksgiving, which will be followed by three weeks of remote instruction and final exams.

