Macy's reopening Franklin Park store

Macy's department store at the Franklin Park Mall is reopening today from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Franklin Park,” “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy," said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s.

According to a press release, Macy's will implement frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; social distancing guidelines to maintain six feet between all customers and colleagues; install sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.

Macy’s is also asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and is guiding daily colleague wellness checks before reporting to work.

For more information, go to macys.com.