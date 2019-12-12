Magical installation from world-famous artist at Toledo Museum of Art

An extraordinary exhibition is about to open at the Toledo Museum of Art. The woman behind the installation is one of the most influential contemporary artists in the world.

The installation creates the illusion of thousands of fireflies on the water. Unlike most other art at the museum, you view the piece in solitude and actually become part of it.

Behind a simple door is a dazzling world of light, water and mirrors.

Lauren Applebaum is the Leadership Fellow at The Toledo Museum of Art. "It is only a 12x12 room, and it has a platform that extends to the middle. You stand on the platform and take it all in. The room is surrounded by panels of mirrors. We filled the bottom of it with a pool of water and there are 150 LED lights hanging form the ceiling. The effect of all those lights on the reflection is spectacular. It has an expansive effect. It is incredible to see yourself become part of the work. The viewer really becomes the subject of the work and you see yourself going on infinitely. The really unique thing about this is that it's something that is meant to be experienced in solitude. Normally you experience art in the gallery with a lot of people, but this is very different," she says.

The piece is the creation of Yayoi Kusama. She's now 90, but the inspiration for her body of work started with childhood experiences. She had hallucinations, and art helped her externalize those visions.

Here's how the installation works: You go into the room for about a minute, and you're instantly transported to a place of true peace and quiet. The installation opens this Saturday and is here through April 26th.

Members get in free. Tickets for non-members are $5. The piece is on loan from the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City. Starting next week, you have to reserve your tickets on the museum website on Mondays for the week ahead.

We've posted a link to the museum website with all the details.