Mercy Health partnering for $12 million Cherry St. development

A major development project is underway in the Cherry Street Corridor area of downtown Toledo. The Harmon development corporation is partnering with Mercy Health on a $12 million dollar residential and retail facility. It will include 80 apartments and retail spaces that can house restaurants, coffee shops, and other supportive service businesses.

The deal was announced Monday morning and is expected to break ground in the next few months. The goal is to have it completed by spring or summer of 2021.

This is part of a five-year redevelopment plan to improve the area in and around Mercy Health-St. V’s. The new project is expected to provide housing for residents of St. V’s and help the hospital become more competitive in attracting medical students in various specialties.