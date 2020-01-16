Major Milestone In I-75 DiSalle Bridge Project



The final phase of beam setting for a new DiSalle bridge on Interstate 75 over the Maumee River is finishing up this week.

There are now forty beams that are in place to hold up the new Southbound lane of the DiSalle bride as part of the Mega I-75 project that spans an area from Dorr Street to Buck Road.

The beam part of the project started in December and will now allow construction crews to work on the new bridge deck from a causeway beneath the bridge through the Winter months without affecting traffic.

Construction on the Northbound lanes of the bridge deck will start next Summer.

This is a $350 million dollar project that goes through 2023.

