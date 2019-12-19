Major Push To Remove Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun

A major push to get Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun out of office immediately. Fremont City Council Members are taking up a measure to ask the Governor to remove him, after he was convicted in a case involving sexual harassment and assault of five women in his office. Braun got a plea deal that reduced the charges to misdemeanor assault and allowed him to keep his job. However the deal bans him from the courthouse. Braun's salary is reportedly $140,000 and the plea agreement stipulates that he only has to show up two days between now and June so he can get his full retirement.

Fremont City Councilman Rick Zilch is proposing a resolution to have Ohio Governor Dewine remove Tim Braun from office. "Mr. Braun did something wrong, he pled guilty to it in court, therefore we should not keep paying him to be this person, he should be removed," says Zilch.

City Council meets at 7:30pm Thursday night to consider the measure.

