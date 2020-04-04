Big changes for local meal delivery service because of pandemic

Royal Deli Foods provides thousands of home cooked meals to hundreds of people every week. Just like every other business, there are changes to the way the meal delivery company operates because of the COVID-19 crisis.

At Royal Deli, it's about a lot more than food, it is also about friendship. The drivers visit with many of the clients they deliver to. They are unable to do that right now. They are leaving the meals on the doorstep to help keep everyone safe.

The owners have come up with a simple way to stay in contact with the clients. They speak to them by phone. The drivers are the only person some of the clients see during the week.

The pandemic has forced not only changes in how they do business, but it has also meant more work for Royal Deli. In fact, the company is hiring right now.

If you need meals delivered or have any questions about the work of Royal Deli, you can call (419) 874-7451. We have also posted a link to the company's website.