Making Weight In Wrestling World

The issue of weight and wrestling is taking center stage in athletic crowds.

Maintaining a healthy body weight is something that's monitored much more closely by the Ohio High School Athletic League.

59-year old Todd Marshall was a college level wrestler back in the late 70's and early 80's.

At the top of his sport and spent countless hours at the gym. "After school you go for like two hours that's just the minimum and then on top of that you've got training on the weekends that you would do on your own," says Marshall. He lived the wrestling culture for years, including the weight class juggle. "The mindset was if I go down weight, I'll have a better record and kids won't be as strong." Todd wrestled through college and later went onto coach the sport. He says he tried to get across a healthy mindset to the kids he coached. "I would tell them you're going to lose some weight just by the rigors of the workouts and from there kind of figure out where your natural body weight's going to fall into play."

Medicine backs up the need for wrestlers to maintain a healthy and consistent weight during the season. Promedica Dr. Steve Wing MD says, straying from recommendations only weakens the athlete's performance. "You're not losing fat. Generally what people are trying to do when they're trimmed down they're losing fluid weight. When you loose a lot of fluid weight you get dehydrated you feel weak you're muscles get tremulous which is detrimental to your sport."

