Making sense of the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump

While Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over the impeachment inquiry the process is now moving forward after Congress voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

Photo Source: Shealah Craighead / Whitehouse / Pixabay / MGN

"House Democrats rushed an impeachment vote," Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina said. "So here we are 12 weeks later, voting whether to impeach the president based off the thinnest record in modern history."

"It's all very simple," Democrat U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu of California said. "No one's above the law, not our commander in chief, not our president."

But whenever the Senate trail gets underway experts say it won't be a typical set up.

"High crimes and misdemeanors doesn't actually mean anything like what we mean," University of Toledo political science professor Dr. Sam Nelson said.

The president faces impeachment charges for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress." Nelson says the trial against President Trump will focus on those items and how they allegedly violate the Constitution.

"It's more about the things that are in the articles of impeachment," Nelson said. "Abuse of the power of office, doing things that are beyond the constitutional powers or authority of the president."

With that Nelson says Senate leaders will have to closely consider the president's actions in recent months.

"They're very focused on what he did and why he withheld that money from Ukraine and then, of course, we have the rough transcript of the phone call," Nelson said.

While Congress has made its thoughts known Nelson says it could be tough to get the Senate on the same page as impeachments require a two-thirds majority vote.

"You would need to convince at least 20 Republican senators to vote to remove the president from office," Nelson said. "Right now, there's nobody on the Republican side saying they're willing to take that vote."

Regardless of how the impeachment goes Nelson says the trial could shift the balance of power in the Senate after the 2020 elections.

In the meantime, the trial against President Trump can't officially begin until the articles of impeachment are handed over to the Senate from the House.